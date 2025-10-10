Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes $229,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $8,737,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $83,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.08. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $256.62. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,785 shares of company stock worth $2,197,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

