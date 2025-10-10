Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 26,772 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,772 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $721,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 377,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 338,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 122,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 133,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of SPYV stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.