Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.22 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.