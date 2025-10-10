Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $255,000 in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,375,363,000 after acquiring an additional 597,956 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,096,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $623,383,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 18.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,529,000 after acquiring an additional 560,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $308,107,000 after acquiring an additional 384,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in NetApp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,179,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $183,209,000 after acquiring an additional 230,793 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $120.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $3,243,874. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.