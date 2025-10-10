Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 58.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185,930 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,384,000 after acquiring an additional 147,304 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,488,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

BITB stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $68.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

