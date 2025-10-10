Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $VIOV

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,323,045.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,974,000 after purchasing an additional 929,218 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,388.4% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84,871 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $5,546,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $4,017,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

