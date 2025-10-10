Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET opened at $25.07 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.