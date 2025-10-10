Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Chevron Stock Down 1.4%

CVX opened at $151.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

