Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,279 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of DraftKings worth $23,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 5,118.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $245,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.DraftKings’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk lowered DraftKings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 target price on shares of DraftKings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,006,715.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,081.90. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This trade represents a 76.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 658,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,285,365. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

