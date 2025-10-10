Birch Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,136 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 21.9% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 103,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 6.2% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 56.7% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.00.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $332.17 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $285.00 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

