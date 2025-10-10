Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $236.90 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

