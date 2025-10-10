Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.03 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.4% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $617.10 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $619.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $598.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.01. The company has a market capitalization of $767.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

