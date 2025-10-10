Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 176 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 4.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $53,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $1,413,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,485,000 after buying an additional 59,238 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 price objective on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $212,749.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,451,077.50. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,138.44. The trade was a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,135. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $491.77 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.44.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

