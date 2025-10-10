Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $5.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSBR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Brasil in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 3,302.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 56,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 97,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,526,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after buying an additional 121,804 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

