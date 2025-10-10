Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA owned 0.36% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $50,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 108,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average of $109.85.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

