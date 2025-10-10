Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives $35.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Azenta by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Azenta by 69.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $31.73 on Friday. Azenta has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Azenta had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $143.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

