Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Bought by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 6.1% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $79.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $80.23.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

