Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. Appian has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $43.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Appian by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 157,233 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,166,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Appian by 2,716.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

