Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Shares Purchased by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 125.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

