3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.99. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

