3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 107 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 40.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ACN opened at $252.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

