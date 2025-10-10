3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1%

MRK stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $111.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

