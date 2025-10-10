3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $138.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.73 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

