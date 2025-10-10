3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Dropbox comprises approximately 0.9% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $675,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,544,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,202,000 after purchasing an additional 157,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $2,027,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Dropbox Price Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 471,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,035,440.96. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 101,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $2,998,589.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.