3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,253 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after buying an additional 510,738 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $502,435,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,626,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,332,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,499,000 after buying an additional 393,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9%

VEU opened at $71.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.