38,511 Shares in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF $GLOF Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,728,000.
iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of GLOF opened at $51.70 on Friday. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $155.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.94.
About iShares Global Equity Factor ETF
The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.
