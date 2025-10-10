38,511 Shares in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF $GLOF Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,728,000.

Get iShares Global Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GLOF opened at $51.70 on Friday. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $155.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Global Equity Factor ETF

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.