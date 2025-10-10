2,721 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $177.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.