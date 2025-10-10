19,363 Shares in iShares MBS ETF $MBB Acquired by Coordinated Financial Services Inc.

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.3% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

