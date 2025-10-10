1,454 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Acquired by Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSG opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average of $146.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $166.69.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
