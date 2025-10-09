Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $438,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE JPM opened at $304.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

