Wise (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.70. 10,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 67,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Wise Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

