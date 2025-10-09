Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E) Rating for LAZYDAYS (NASDAQ:GORV)

LAZYDAYS (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised LAZYDAYS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
LAZYDAYS Stock Down 1.6%
LAZYDAYS (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter. LAZYDAYS had a negative return on equity of 139.43% and a negative net margin of 22.06%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LAZYDAYS stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:GORV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 21.00% of LAZYDAYS worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
