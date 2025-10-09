Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E) Rating for LAZYDAYS (NASDAQ:GORV)

LAZYDAYS (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised LAZYDAYS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ GORV opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23. LAZYDAYS has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

LAZYDAYS (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter. LAZYDAYS had a negative return on equity of 139.43% and a negative net margin of 22.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LAZYDAYS stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:GORV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 21.00% of LAZYDAYS worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

