Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,183.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91.

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 396,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $20,017,307.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,798.47. This represents a 84.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $4,904,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,224,362 shares of company stock valued at $59,723,796. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 447.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

