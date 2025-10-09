Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (D+)” Rating for InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating restated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of InMode from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

InMode Trading Up 0.1%

INMD opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $951.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.09. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 44.50%.The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in InMode by 17.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,010,367 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 295,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in InMode by 234.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,756 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 788,157 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in InMode by 3.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,090,971 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in InMode by 63.1% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 989,903 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 382,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in InMode by 142.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,209 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 506,134 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

