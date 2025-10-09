Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (D) Rating for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of LAND opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $331.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,402,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,792,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,595,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth $6,096,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 259,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

