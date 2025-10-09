Weiss Ratings Reiterates Hold (C) Rating for Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating restated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Innoviva in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 10.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

