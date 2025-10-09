Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Hold (C-)” Rating for Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.63.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ingles Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 948,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 134,398 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ingles Markets by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43,659 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ingles Markets by 122.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

