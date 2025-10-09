Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Hold (C-)” Rating for Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.63.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.60%.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
