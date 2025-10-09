Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Buy (B-)” Rating for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RF. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

RF opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Regions Financial by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

