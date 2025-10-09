Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Buy (B) Rating for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $308.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.63. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,893,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,604,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,252,000 after purchasing an additional 929,414 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,488,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after purchasing an additional 535,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

