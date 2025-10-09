Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) recently:

10/8/2025 – Enphase Energy was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Enphase Energy had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2025 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/30/2025 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2025 – Enphase Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Enphase Energy had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/23/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Glj Research from $19.80 to $23.49. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/22/2025 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2025 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/6/2025 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/21/2025 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.