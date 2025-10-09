Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 960 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 75.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 216.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $594,584.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,027,469.40. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $73,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 199,006 shares in the company, valued at $24,459,827.46. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,430,876 shares of company stock valued at $182,694,292 over the last ninety days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $119.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.