Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $947,000 Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 48,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 571,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 368,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,479,000 after buying an additional 66,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $93.84 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.