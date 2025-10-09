Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 343.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $14.05 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.