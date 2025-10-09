Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 43.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,708,000 after acquiring an additional 273,628 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 210.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 746.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $327,693.30. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $280.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.69. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.59 and a 52 week high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.80.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

