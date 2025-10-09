Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.37 and a one year high of $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares in the company, valued at $66,993,341.28. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

