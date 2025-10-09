VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM Stock Position Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITM. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

