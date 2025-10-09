Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Santander began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

