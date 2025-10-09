TruNorth Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

TruNorth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.98.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $244.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

