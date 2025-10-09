Truist Financial Corp Sells 880 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 946,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,703,000 after buying an additional 61,034 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 577,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,656,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 79.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after buying an additional 171,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 360,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,430,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of LOPE opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.69 and a 52-week high of $220.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

