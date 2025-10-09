Truist Financial Corp Sells 22,938 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 22,938 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of HP by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

